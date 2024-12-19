MLS confirms schedule for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in 2025

Major League Soccer has officially unveiled the 2025 season calendar, outlining the matches each team will play. Inter Miami, fresh off a historic campaign that saw them claim the Supporters’ Shield for the first time, are already preparing for the challenges ahead. Led by Lionel Messi, they’ll look to secure their first-ever league championship.

The 2025 MLS season will kick off with a marquee matchup: Inter Miami will host New York City FC at Chase Stadium on Saturday, February 22. Backed by their passionate fans, the Herons will look to start strong and solidify their status as early title favorites.

Before their MLS opener, however, Inter Miami will debut in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. On Wednesday, February 19, they’ll face Sporting Kansas City in the opening leg of the tournament’s first round at Children’s Mercy Park. The second leg will follow on Tuesday, February 25, at Miami’s home ground.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The season’s demanding start includes three matches within one week. After their Champions Cup commitments, Javier Mascherano’s squad will return to league play on Sunday, March 2, against Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium. Their regular-season campaign will wrap up on Saturday, October 18, with an away fixture against Nashville SC.

One of the season’s highlights will be MLS Rivalry Week, taking place from May 14 to May 18. Inter Miami will reignite their rivalry with Orlando City in the Florida Derby, while other notable matchups include the New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC and LA Galaxy vs. LAFC showdowns.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 and Julian Gressel #24 of Inter Miami celebrate after a goal during the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on March 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Advertisement

MLS 2025 format

The 2025 MLS regular season consists of 34 matches per team, split evenly between home and away games. Each club will face their conference rivals twice, accounting for 28 matches, with the remaining six games against teams from the opposing conference. Inter Miami’s non-conference opponents for 2025 include Houston Dynamo, FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes, LA Galaxy, Seattle Sounders, and Minnesota United.

Advertisement

At the season’s conclusion, the top seven teams from each conference will secure direct entry into the playoffs. The eighth and ninth-placed teams will compete in a play-in match for the final playoff spot. From there, teams will advance through a single-elimination bracket, culminating in the MLS Cup Final to crown the league champion.

see also Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami confirm Mexican giant as a rival in their preseason

A packed year for Inter Miami

In addition to their MLS commitments from February to October, Inter Miami will compete in three additional tournaments in 2025. The team will participate in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with their opening round matches scheduled for February. The Leagues Cup, featuring MLS and Liga MX teams, will take place between July and August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The biggest challenge, however, awaits in the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Inter Miami have been drawn into Group A alongside Palmeiras, Porto, and Al Ahly. The Herons will begin their campaign on Saturday, June 14, against Al Ahly at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

With a busy schedule ahead, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are gearing up for a season filled with opportunities to solidify their legacy on both domestic and international stages.