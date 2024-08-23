Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Bundesliga Matchday 1

Borussia Monchengladbach face Bayer Leverkusen for the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether on TV or via live stream in your country.

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action, no matter where you are.

The Bundesliga is set to kick off with one of German football’s biggest recent surprises eager to build on their remarkable success. Bayer Leverkusen were the ones to finally break Bayern Munich‘s dominance last season, capturing the Bundesliga title. Xabi Alonso‘s squad also secured the DFB-Pokal and made it to the Europa League final, showcasing their quality on multiple fronts.

This year, they’re aiming even higher and are keen to start their campaign strong. Their first challenge comes against Borussia Monchengladbach, a team looking to rebound from a disappointing season that saw them flirt with relegation. After a year of struggles, Monchengladbach are determined to turn things around and prove they belong in the upper echelon of the Bundesliga.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 3:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (August 24)

Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (August 24)

Canada: 2:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

France: 8:30 PM

India: 12:00 PM (August 24)

Indonesia: 2:30 AM (August 24)

Ireland: 7:30 PM

Italy: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 2:30 AM (August 24)

Mexico: 12:30 PM

Netherlands: 8:30 PM

Nigeria: 7:30 PM

Portugal: 7:30 PM

South Africa: 8:30 PM

Spain: 8:30 PM

UAE: 10:30 PM

UK: 7:30 PM

USA: 2:30 PM (ET)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, ran.de Sat.1, DAZN1 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Let’s Go

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English 2

UK: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

