Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Bundesliga Matchday 1

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 Bundesliga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got you covered with all the essential details to make sure you don’t miss a moment of the action, no matter where you are.
The Bundesliga is set to kick off with one of German football’s biggest recent surprises eager to build on their remarkable success. Bayer Leverkusen were the ones to finally break Bayern Munich‘s dominance last season, capturing the Bundesliga title. Xabi Alonso‘s squad also secured the DFB-Pokal and made it to the Europa League final, showcasing their quality on multiple fronts.
This year, they’re aiming even higher and are keen to start their campaign strong. Their first challenge comes against Borussia Monchengladbach, a team looking to rebound from a disappointing season that saw them flirt with relegation. After a year of struggles, Monchengladbach are determined to turn things around and prove they belong in the upper echelon of the Bundesliga.
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 3:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (August 24)
Bangladesh: 12:30 AM (August 24)
Canada: 2:30 PM
Germany: 8:30 PM
France: 8:30 PM
India: 12:00 PM (August 24)
Indonesia: 2:30 AM (August 24)
Ireland: 7:30 PM
Italy: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 2:30 AM (August 24)
Mexico: 12:30 PM
Netherlands: 8:30 PM
Nigeria: 7:30 PM
Portugal: 7:30 PM
South Africa: 8:30 PM
Spain: 8:30 PM
UAE: 10:30 PM
UK: 7:30 PM
USA: 2:30 PM (ET)
Fabio Chiarodia of Borussia Monchengladbach – IMAGO / Kirchner-Media
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, ran.de Sat.1, DAZN1 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, Vision+, MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Calcio
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, Startimes World Football
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Let’s Go
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 5, beIN Sports English 2
UK: Sky Go UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Mix
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes