Trending topics:
UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Germany in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League A. Fans can catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Jamal Musiala of Germany
© IMAGO / RevierfotoJamal Musiala of Germany

By Leonardo Herrera

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany will face each other in a League A showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in live on TV or stream the match online, with various viewing options available depending on your country.

[Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany for free in the USA on Fubo]

Germany‘s Nations League campaign is off to a strong start. While they didn’t secure the full six points, their 5-0 thrashing of Hungary in the opener followed by a 2-2 draw against a formidable Netherlands side showcased their high level of play. Now, the Germans are aiming for the top spot in their group and know a win is crucial to achieve that goal.

Next up is Bosnia, who desperately need points to avoid relegation. Bosnia suffered a 5-2 loss to the Netherlands and a 0-0 draw with Hungary, making them clear underdogs, but they’ll be fighting hard to pull off a surprise against a tough German squad.

Advertisement

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 12)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Montenegro: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Turkey: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / ANP

Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / ANP

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1, SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena Sport 2P

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, L’Équipe Live Foot

Germany: RTL+, RTL

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Ukraine vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Ukraine vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Turkey vs Montenegro: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Turkey vs Montenegro: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Hungary vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Hungary vs Netherlands: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Inter Miami ready to make history in MLS but Lionel Messi is ‘on mute’
Soccer

Inter Miami ready to make history in MLS but Lionel Messi is ‘on mute’

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo