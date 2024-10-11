Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Germany will face each other in a League A showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in live on TV or stream the match online, with various viewing options available depending on your country.
Germany‘s Nations League campaign is off to a strong start. While they didn’t secure the full six points, their 5-0 thrashing of Hungary in the opener followed by a 2-2 draw against a formidable Netherlands side showcased their high level of play. Now, the Germans are aiming for the top spot in their group and know a win is crucial to achieve that goal.
Next up is Bosnia, who desperately need points to avoid relegation. Bosnia suffered a 5-2 loss to the Netherlands and a 0-0 draw with Hungary, making them clear underdogs, but they’ll be fighting hard to pull off a surprise against a tough German squad.
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)
Bosnia and Herzegovina: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 12)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Montenegro: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Turkey: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Edin Dzeko of Bosnia and Herzegovina – IMAGO / ANP
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Moja TV, BHT 1, SportKlub 5 Serbia, Arena Sport 2P
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, L’Équipe Live Foot
Germany: RTL+, RTL
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV2
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports, ViX