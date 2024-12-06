Inter Miami's plans to reunite Lionel Messi and Neymar in MLS, clarified by president Jorge Mas

Inter Miami have been the most high-profile club in Major League Soccer over the past year and a half. The club’s ambition to dominate soccer in the United States has taken them to places that seemed unthinkable just a short time ago. With stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez already on the roster, rumors have swirled about the possibility of reuniting Neymar Jr. to recreate their legendary Barcelona trio. President Jorge Mas shared the club’s position on this matter.

“We are aspirational. If there’s ever an opportunity to bring in a player of Neymar’s caliber, we won’t hesitate,” Mas said during an interview with GiveMeSport on Thursday, at the draw for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Miami.

“I’ve always said we aspire to bring great players to our team,” Mas added, speaking about Ney. “We aim to build a world-class roster here.” However, he quickly clarified that a deal doesn’t seem likely in the near future. “It doesn’t just depend on me. It depends on the player and the league.”

The Inter Miami president went on to explain the hurdles that would make signing Neymar a challenge at this point. “We have a lot of roster limitations and restrictions, but we have an unlimited budget… The key word is if he becomes available. He’s an Al-Hilal player now. He’s not available to us.”

Indeed, Neymar is under contract with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia until June 30, 2025, though his future remains uncertain. If the Brazilian forward does not agree to renew his contract before January 1, he will be free to negotiate with potential suitors for his next destination.

Inter Miami CF owners Jorge Mas celebrates with Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF as he holds his trophy during the Ballon d’Or trophy presentation at DRV PNK Stadium on November 10, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

What will happen to Neymar?

With just six months left on his contract with Al-Hilal, Neymar’s future in Saudi Arabia appears to be on the verge of a decision. Since his arrival in the summer of 2023, he has only played seven games, primarily due to a serious knee injury sustained shortly after joining, followed by further setbacks in his recovery.

Given Neymar’s high salary and injury-prone nature, it’s hard to imagine Al-Hilal offering him a contract renewal, though this is not entirely ruled out. “This is something the coach (Jorge Jesus) needs to decide once he’s back fit,” said about Ney Al-Hilal’s chief executive Esteve Calzada in an interview with GiveMeSport.

Messi, Neymar, and Suarez

Should Inter Miami succeed in bringing Neymar to MLS next season, the world could see the reunion of one of the most iconic attacking trios in soccer history. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar Jr. formed a deadly partnership at Barcelona from 2014 to 2017, winning numerous titles and capturing the hearts of fans with their synergy on and off the field.

Together, they led the Spanish giants to nine major titles, including two La Liga championships, three Copa del Rey, the 2015 UEFA Champions League, and the 2015 FIFA Club World Cup. If they were to reunite in MLS, American soccer could witness one of the most impressive spectacles in recent decades.