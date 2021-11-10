Brazil and Colombia face off on Thursday, November 11, on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US.

International soccer is back and it will bring us a packed November window as the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers continues its course. Brazil and Colombia headline Thursday's action in a must-see game that will take place in Sao Paulo. Here, check out the match preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

La Verde-amarela have been flying in the road to Qatar as they remain unbeaten after 11 rounds of play. Tite's men have won all their games but one, curiously against Los Cafeteros, who held Brazil to a goalless draw in October.

However, this game could prove to be even more challenging for Reinaldo Rueda's side given the fact that Brazil have never lost a home game in a World Cup Qualifier. Will that change on Thursday night?

Brazil vs Colombia: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Neo Quimica Arena, Sao Paulo

Brazil vs Colombia: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brazil vs Colombia: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brazil got off to a perfect start to their World Cup Qualifying journey as they nearly clinched all points after 11 rounds. Following their tie in Colombia, they got back to winning ways at home when they put four past Uruguay.

Los Cafeteros, meanwhile, will make the trip to Sao Paulo aiming to claim a much-needed win after three consecutive goalless affairs. Rueda's side may be unbeaten in its last eight matches but it has only won two of those (D6). Besides, it will have to face this game without Radamel Falcao.

Moreover, Colombia have never defeated Brazil in a World Cup Qualifier. In 13 meetings, Brazil have been clearly dominant by winning six times, while they drew on seven occasions.

Brazil vs Colombia: Tournament Table/Standings

Brazil are comfortably atop the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers standings with 31 points, although they have one pending game against Argentina. Meanwhile, Colombia sit fourth with 16 points.

How to watch or live stream Brazil vs Colombia in the US

The game to be played in Sao Paulo between Brazil and Colombia on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fubo Sports Network and Fox Soccer Plus.

Brazil vs Colombia: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. Unsurprisingly, FanDuel sees the hosts as heavy favorites with -250 odds, while Colombia have +700 to pull off a shock, and a tie would result in a +330 payout.

FanDuel Brazil -250 Tie +330 Colombia +700

* Odds via FanDuel.