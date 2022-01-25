Brazil is all but assured a spot in Qatar 2022, Tite still has a few decisions to make and his roster to face Ecuador and Paraguay should start to answer any questions he may have.

Brazil has gone through qualification like a breeze, undefeated and winners of 11 of their games, they have only drawn 2 matches and have 1 suspended. Brazil is the only team with double digit wins in the whole competition. Tite’s side is ready for the big event in Qatar 2022.

Neymar is absent from the roster at the request of PSG, but there are other names such as Raphinha who has impressed greatly for Brazil and at Leeds United. Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Barbosa, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva, and Alisson round out the rest of the names.

It will be a tough test for Ecuador and Paraguay who need the points to assure their run to the World Cup. Here are the names on Tite’s roster for Brazil’s upcoming qualification matches in Conmebol.

Brazil roster for Ecuador and Paraguay

GK Alisson

GK Ederson

GK Weverton



DF Dani Alves

DF Thiago Silva

DF Marquinhos

DF Alex Sandro

DF Éder Militão

DF Emerson

DF Alex Telles

DF Gabriel Magalhães

MF Philippe Coutinho

MF Casemiro

MF Lucas Paquetá

MF Fred

MF Fabinho

MF Éverton Ribeiro

MF Gerson

MF Bruno Guimarães

FW Gabriel Jesus

FW Gabriel Barbosa

FW Vinícius Júnior

FW Antony

FW Raphinha

FW Matheus Cunha

FW Rodrygo

