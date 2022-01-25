Brazil has gone through qualification like a breeze, undefeated and winners of 11 of their games, they have only drawn 2 matches and have 1 suspended. Brazil is the only team with double digit wins in the whole competition. Tite’s side is ready for the big event in Qatar 2022.
Neymar is absent from the roster at the request of PSG, but there are other names such as Raphinha who has impressed greatly for Brazil and at Leeds United. Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Barbosa, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva, and Alisson round out the rest of the names.
It will be a tough test for Ecuador and Paraguay who need the points to assure their run to the World Cup. Here are the names on Tite’s roster for Brazil’s upcoming qualification matches in Conmebol.
Brazil roster for Ecuador and Paraguay
GK Alisson
GK Ederson
GK Weverton
DF Dani Alves
DF Thiago Silva
DF Marquinhos
DF Alex Sandro
DF Éder Militão
DF Emerson
DF Alex Telles
DF Gabriel Magalhães
MF Philippe Coutinho
MF Casemiro
MF Lucas Paquetá
MF Fred
MF Fabinho
MF Éverton Ribeiro
MF Gerson
MF Bruno Guimarães
FW Gabriel Jesus
FW Gabriel Barbosa
FW Vinícius Júnior
FW Antony
FW Raphinha
FW Matheus Cunha
FW Rodrygo