Brazil has gone through qualification like a breeze, undefeated and winners of 11 of their games, they have only drawn 2 matches and have 1 suspended. Brazil is the only team with double digit wins in the whole competition. Tite’s side is ready for the big event in Qatar 2022.

Neymar is absent from the roster at the request of PSG, but there are other names such as Raphinha who has impressed greatly for Brazil and at Leeds United. Vinícius Júnior, Gabriel Barbosa, Philippe Coutinho, Thiago Silva, and Alisson round out the rest of the names.

It will be a tough test for Ecuador and Paraguay who need the points to assure their run to the World Cup. Here are the names on Tite’s roster for Brazil’s upcoming qualification matches in Conmebol.

Brazil roster for Ecuador and Paraguay 

GK          Alisson 
GK          Ederson
GK          Weverton
                
DF           Dani Alves
DF           Thiago Silva
DF           Marquinhos
DF           Alex Sandro        
DF           Éder Militão        
DF           Emerson              
DF           Alex Telles
DF           Gabriel Magalhães

MF         Philippe Coutinho
MF         Casemiro
MF         Lucas Paquetá  
MF         Fred
MF         Fabinho
MF         Éverton Ribeiro
MF         Gerson
MF         Bruno Guimarães

FW         Gabriel Jesus
FW         Gabriel Barbosa
FW         Vinícius Júnior  
FW         Antony
FW         Raphinha             
FW         Matheus Cunha
FW         Rodrygo                
 

 