In a game valid for Matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season, Chelsea wil visit Brighton. Here you can find all you need to know about this EPL game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the US and DAZN in Canada.

Chelsea want to dispute the title that for now it seems that Manchester City will take. The reigning champions of the past UEFA Champions League have just missed out on a great opportunity: in their last game, they lost to the “Citizens” and that allowed the difference to now be 13 points. There is little room for error left: winning is only useful for Chelsea if their goal is to be champion.

On Brighton's side, a quite acceptable season considering that their goal was to maintain the category. They are currently 7 points behind Arsenal, the last team that would be qualifying for an international tournament, so a new goal now for Brighton could well be to go for that place, and for this, of course, they must continue to add as many points possible.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Date

The match between Chelsea, seeking to catch up with Manchester City at the top of the standings, and Brighton, which are hopeful to be able to reach Arsenal and take a place in the next Europa League, will be played at the American Express Community Stadium this Tuesday, January 16 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Brighton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Brighton vs Chelsea

This game valid for the Matchday 24 of this 2021/2022 Premier League season between Brighton and Hove and Chelsea, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

