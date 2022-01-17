Brighton and Hove will face Chelsea for Matchday 24 of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this EPL game in the US and Canada.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 Premier League in the US and Canada

In a game valid for the Matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 Premier League season, Chelsea will visit Brighton. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the US and DAZN in Canada.

Chelsea suffered a painful defeat in their last game. The 0-1 against Manchester City, the current leaders of the 2021/2022 season of the Premier League, allowed that there are now 13 points of difference between the “Blues” and the “Citizens”. That is why from now on it is only useful to get the three points to Chelsea to fight for the tournament.

In the case of Brighton, their initial goal of maintaining the category seems to be almost assured and that is why more ambitious goals can be set. With 28 points, they are only 7 behind Arsenal, the last team that would be getting a place in the next Europa League. A good goal for Brighton now could be to get that place from the "Gunners", and for that they must get as much points as possible.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: American Express Community Stadium, East Sussex, England

Live Stream in US: FuboTV

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Brighton vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Brighton vs Chelsea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game that Brighton and Chelsea will play this Tuesday, January 18 at 3:00 PM (ET) for Matchday 24 of the Premier League will be the 18th between them in history. So far the statistics, as could be expected taking into account what both teams have been throughout history, are largely dominated by Chelsea, who won 12 times, while Brighton could only do it 1, and there were 4 draws.

How to watch or live stream Brighton vs Chelsea in the US and Canada

This game valid for the Matchday 24 of this 2021/2022 Premier League season between Brighton and Hove and Chelsea, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO. If you are in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

Brighton vs Chelsea: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Chelsea are the favorite with -135 odds, while Brighton have +400. A tie would finish in a +280 payout.

DraftKings Brighton +400 Tie +280 Chelsea -135

*Odds vis DraftKings

