Brighton and Manchester United clash at The American Express Community Stadium in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United will face each other at The American Express Community Stadium in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season. Here is all the detailed information about this Premier League game including the date, time, location TV Channel, Live Stream in the US and Canada. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial), also if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN.

Brighton & Hove Albion will never forget this season. This is The Seagulls’ best season in the Premier League, with 44 points from 35 games, more points than in all their previous Premier League campaigns. The team led by Graham Potter is in ninth place in the standings.

On the flip side, while Cristiano Ronaldo's future is uncertain, Manchester United are aiming to qualify for the 2022-2023 Champions League, although it is a very difficult goal. The Red Devils are in sixth place in the standings with 58 points, five points away from UCL qualification, the problem is that ahead of them are Tottenham and Arsenal, which have 34 games played, two less than Manchester United.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Date

Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United will meet at The American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, May 7 in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channels in the US and Canada to watch Brighton vs Manchester United

The match to be played between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United in the 36th round of the 2021-2022 Premier League season will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC, Peacock, nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC. If you are in Canada, you can watch it live on DAZN.