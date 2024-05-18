Manchester United will visit Brighton for the Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Brighton will play against Manchester United in Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Discover the different of ways to catch every moment, whether through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.

The 2023/2024 Premier League season is coming to an end, and the teams are preparing to make one last effort to achieve their goals. For these two teams, there is no specific objective at stake, but they still aim to finish as high as possible.

After Chelsea’s victory in the rescheduled match of Matchday 34, Manchester United‘s chances of qualifying for an international tournament have all but disappeared. Mathematically, it is still possible, but they would need to win by an enormous number of goals. Similarly, their rivals Brighton are also not playing for any particular goal. Both teams will simply aim to finish the season on a positive note.

Brighton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (May 20)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

USA: 11:00 AM (ET)

Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: MULTISPORTS 2

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 5 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 7, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, CNBC, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com