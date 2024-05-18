Brighton will play against Manchester United in Matchday 38 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Discover the different of ways to catch every moment, whether through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services available in your country.
The 2023/2024 Premier League season is coming to an end, and the teams are preparing to make one last effort to achieve their goals. For these two teams, there is no specific objective at stake, but they still aim to finish as high as possible.
After Chelsea’s victory in the rescheduled match of Matchday 34, Manchester United‘s chances of qualifying for an international tournament have all but disappeared. Mathematically, it is still possible, but they would need to win by an enormous number of goals. Similarly, their rivals Brighton are also not playing for any particular goal. Both teams will simply aim to finish the season on a positive note.
Brighton vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (May 20)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
USA: 11:00 AM (ET)
Brighton vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
France: MULTISPORTS 2
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 5 Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Spain: DAZN Spain
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 7, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, CNBC, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com