The week left a sour taste for Atletico Madrid after their dramatic early elimination from the Champions League. Cadiz will try to exploit that at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, an option will be FuboTV (free trial).
Atletico Madrid will have to come up with a new plan for the season based on what happened last Wednesday. They were already at a bad position before receiving Bayer Leverkusen, but their 2-2 tie combined with a Porto win over Club Brugge to take them out of the UCL. Undoubtedly, the last-minute penalty missed by Yannick Carrasco will sting for a while, although they must move on. In the Spanish league the Colchoneros stand third, so they need to stay on that path.
Cadiz are desperate for points since they have not been good. Only Elche were worse than them, so the future is not looking bright. Having just one victory in 11 appearances more than justifies the 19th place they currently stand at. The main issue has been the offensive side, being the worst team in the league with five goals.
Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Atletico Madrid will visit Cadiz at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Saturday, October 29.
Argentina: 11:15 AM
Australia: 1:15 AM (October 30)
Bangladesh: 8:15 PM
Belgium: 4:15 PM
Brazil: 11:15 PM
Cameroon: 3:15 PM
Canada: 10:15 AM
Costa Rica: 8:15 AM
Croatia: 4:15 PM
Denmark: 4:15 PM
Ecuador: 9:15 AM
Egypt: 4:15 PM
France: 4:15 PM
Germany: 4:15 PM
Ghana: 2:15 PM
India: 7:45 PM
Indonesia: 10:15 PM
Iran: 5:45 PM
Ireland: 3:15 PM
Israel: 4:15 PM
Italy: 4:15 PM
Jamaica: 9:15 AM
Japan: 11:15 PM
Kenya: 5:15 PM
Malaysia: 10:15 PM
Mexico: 9:15 AM
Morocco: 3:15 PM
Netherlands: 4:15 PM
New Zealand: 3:15 AM (October 30)
Nigeria: 3:15 PM
Norway: 4:15 PM
Poland: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 3:15 PM
Qatar: 5:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM
Senegal: 2:15 PM
Serbia: 4:15 PM
Singapore: 10:15 PM
South Africa: 4:15 PM
South Korea: 11:15 PM
Spain: 4:15 PM
Sweden: 4:15 PM
Switzerland: 4:15 PM
Tanzania: 5:15 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:15 AM
Tunisia: 3:15 PM
Uganda: 5:15 PM
UAE: 6:15 PM
UK : 3:15 PM
United States: 10:15 AM (ET)
Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: T Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium
Brazil: Star+, ESPN3, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App, TSN2
Costa Rica: VIX+, Sky HD
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
India: Voot Select
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: WOWOW Live, DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Poland: Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN LaLiga, DAZN
Sweden: C More Live HD, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
UAE: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: LaLigaTV
United States: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+