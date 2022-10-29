Cadiz will host a demoralized Atletico Madrid at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

The week left a sour taste for Atletico Madrid after their dramatic early elimination from the Champions League. Cadiz will try to exploit that at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, an option will be FuboTV (free trial).

Atletico Madrid will have to come up with a new plan for the season based on what happened last Wednesday. They were already at a bad position before receiving Bayer Leverkusen, but their 2-2 tie combined with a Porto win over Club Brugge to take them out of the UCL. Undoubtedly, the last-minute penalty missed by Yannick Carrasco will sting for a while, although they must move on. In the Spanish league the Colchoneros stand third, so they need to stay on that path.

Cadiz are desperate for points since they have not been good. Only Elche were worse than them, so the future is not looking bright. Having just one victory in 11 appearances more than justifies the 19th place they currently stand at. The main issue has been the offensive side, being the worst team in the league with five goals.

Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Atletico Madrid will visit Cadiz at Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 La Liga this Saturday, October 29.



Cadiz vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

