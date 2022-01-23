Cameroon will face Comoros this Monday, January 24 for the round of 16 of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

In the fourth of the round of 16 games, Cameroon will face Comoros this Monday, January 24 at 11 AM (ET). Here you will find all the information you want to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this Africa Cup game in the US. You can watch it live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The local team is one of the main candidates to win this African Cup of Nations. In the group stage, they finished as leaders, with 7 points out of 9, product of two wins against Burkina Faso (2-1) and Ethiopia (4-1), as well as a draw (1-1) against Cape Verde. Besides, they have the top scorer of the tournament Vincent Aboubakar, who scored no less than 5 goals in the first three games.

Their rivals will be one of the best thirds, Comoros. They reached the round of 16 after obtaining a great victory in their last game in the group stage against Ghana 3-2, since in their previous two games they had lost against Gabon (1-0) and Morocco (2-0). For this match they start as the least favorites, however they hope to surprise Cameroon as they did against Ghana.

Cameroon vs Comoros: Match Information

Date: Monday, January 24, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Paul Biya Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Cameroon vs Comoros: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Cameroon vs Comoros: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The game between Cameroon and Comoros for the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations will be the third between these rivals in history. The first of those two games was on September 8, 2018, with a 1-1 draw; while the second was played on March 23, 2019 with a 3-0 victory for the Cameroonians.

How to watch or live stream Cameroon vs Comoros in the US

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations between Cameroon and Comoros, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.

Cameroon vs Comoros: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Cameroon are the favorite with -2500 odds, while Comoros have +4500. A tie would finish in a +1700 payout.

DraftKings Cameroon -2500 Tie +1700 Comoros +4500

*Odds via DraftKings