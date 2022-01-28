Canada and the USMNT come against each other on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out the probable lineups for this exciting World Cup Qualifying clash.

Canada will host the USMNT at the Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at 3:05 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in the Matchday 10 of the Third Round. If you want to watch it live in the US in English, tune in to Paramount+ (free trial), while for Spanish commentatory, you can check out fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 40th overall meeting. There are no surprises here the United States are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 18 occasions so far; Canada have grabbed a triumph exactly 10 times to this day, and a great number of even 11 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when it ended in a 1-1 thriller draw in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Canada probable lineup

Milan Borjan, who features in Europe for Serbian side Red Star, made two outstanding saves against Honduras to keep a clean sheet, and he is very likely to be The Canucks' main stop-stopper on Sunday as well. Richie Laryea could take Kyle Larin's place in the starting XI, while Tajon Buchanan and Jonathan David could join him in the final third.

However, Alphonso Davies, Canada's star performer, will be absent. The 21-year-old Bayern defender has been sidelined by myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, after testing positive for COVID-19. In addition, David Wotherspoon has undergone knee surgery and is now rehabilitating.

Canada possible starting XI:

Borjan; K. Miller, Vitoria, Henry, Johnston; Adekugbe, Osorio; Laryea, Fraser, Buchanan; David.

USMNT probable lineup

Christian Pulisic, who was named captain of the United States in the 1-0 victory over El Salvador, is set to begin another Qualifying game. In addition, even Antonee Robinson's position in the lineup has already been secured thanks to his second international goal on Thursday.

Trio Tyler Adams, DeAndre Yedlin, Zack Steffen escaped a yellow card in the mid-week, but all three are at risk of suspension shall any of them receive another yellow card. They would miss the following match against Honduras on Wednesday if they get carded again. Out of all them, only Adams and Yedlin are expected to take the field from the first minute.

USMNT possible starting XI:

Turner; Yedlin, Zimmerman, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Aaronson; Weah, Zardes, Pulisic.