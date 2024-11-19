Trending topics:
Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Colombia vs Ecuador live in the USA: Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers

Colombia receive Ecuador in a Matchday 12 clash of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

Luis Diaz of Colombia
© IMAGO / BSR AgencyLuis Diaz of Colombia

By Leonardo Herrera

Colombia will face off against Ecuador on Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Colombia vs Ecuador online in the US on Fanatiz]

Matchday 12 promises to deliver one of the most intriguing showdowns of the qualifiers as two World Cup hopefuls square off in a high-stakes clash. Ecuador, riding high after a dominant 4-0 victory over Bolivia that propelled them to 16 points, will look to extend their momentum.

On the other side, Colombia enter the match fresh off a thrilling loss to Uruguay, knowing a win is crucial to their World Cup aspirations. With both teams fully aware of the stakes, the battle for three points promises to be intense, as each side pushes for a vital step toward securing their place in the tournament.

When will the Colombia vs Ecuador match be played?

Colombia face Ecuador this Tuesday, November 19, for Matchday 12 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 6:00 PM (ET).

Colombia vs Ecuador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Colombia vs Ecuador in the USA

The Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Colombia and Ecuador will be available for viewers in the USA via Fanatiz.

Leonardo Herrera

