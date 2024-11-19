Is Lionel Messi playing today for Argentina vs Peru in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Peru for their last match of the year at La Bombonera for Matchday 12 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Argentina hosts Peru tonight at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires for Matchday 12 of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Lionel Scaloni’s men want to end the year on a high note with a victory to secure their place at the top of the standings. Fans will expect to watch Lionel Messi lead the team.

The captain is expected to be in the starting lineup after playing the 90 minutes in Argentina’s defeat against Paraguay. “I’m looking forward to being all together again in the last match of an unforgettable year,” Messi wrote on his Instagram page.

Messi failed to make the difference against Paraguay in a match which Argentina suffered almost from beginning to end. La Albiceleste have struggled to win as visitors, also being defeated by Colombia and equalizing to Venezuela.

However, in Buenos Aires, they have been unstoppable. They come from two decisive wins against Chile (3-0) and Bolivia (6-0). Peru, on the other hand, are in the ninth place of the table, and have only won one of their last five matches.

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier (Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images)

While Messi failed to score or assist against Paraguay, he has enjoyed a productive year with Argentina. In 10 games he played with the national team, he has scored six goals and provided four assists.

Argentina’s potential line up vs Peru

Argentina will be without key players for their upcoming match against Peru. Both Cristian “Cuti” Romero and Nahuel Molina were forced to leave the field early during their match against Paraguay. To fill the gaps in their defense, Argentina has called up Giuliano Simeone. Additionally, Leonardo Balerdi and Gonzalo Montiel are potential replacements for the injured players.

Argentina is expected to play with: Emiliano Martinez; Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez.

