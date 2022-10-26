Jonathan David may have hit his ceiling in Ligue 1 and is looking to make a big splash move post Qatar.

The World Cup is a place where players can showcase their talents and earn huge moves to leagues like Serie A, Premier League, and LaLiga. Canada will not have it easy as they are in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, and Croatia.

It will be Canada’s first World Cup since Mexico 1986, where they lost all three games and did not register a goal. Jonathan David of Lille is hoping to turn those fortunes around for Canada.

Jonathan David has been with Lille for three seasons now scoring 41 goals in 108 games. Before that the 22-year-old was with Gent in Belgium and recorded 37 goals in 83 matches. David is hoping Qatar is his major coming out party and that he can move to a top league.

Jonathan David and his desire to play at a bigger league

The Brooklyn, New York born forward moved to Canada at age six and has become a young prospect in soccer. David has 22 goals in 34 matches for The Canucks and in that short time is the second leading goal scorer in Canada’s history.

David spoke to Sky Sports and stated, "I was always watching European football on TV. So, for me that was always the goal. For me it was, I only wanted to go to Europe… The next step is always growing, having more ambition, a bigger club. Every player wants to play for a massive club in their life. I think if I had the chance to do it, I'll go for it for sure."

When compared where he would like to go to next the Premier League or LaLiga, David stated, "They are two different leagues. But I think I can adapt to both for sure… I think with the experience that I've had here in France, it will help me a lot if I need to adapt to someplace else a lot faster. I think both leagues suit me."

David has won two championships at Lille and is teammate of USMNT winger Tim Weah, who was also born in New York.