The Real Madrid boss has left the door open for a star player to leave, if need be, in the upcoming transfer windows.

Managing a team like Real Madrid is always difficult, there are players from the best national teams in the world and the expectations of those players is at an all-time high. For Carlo Ancelotti managing that along with the board's expectations of the squad is a huge juggling act.

Still, with all that pressure the Italian manager has Real Madrid sitting second place in LaLiga only one point behind league leaders Real Sociedad. Ancelotti has already beaten Barcelona in the clasico and are tied for first in their Champions League group.

Now rumors swirl around one of his players, often injured midfielder Eden Hazard, and Ancelotti was clear on Hazard’s and any players' situation if they want to leave the club if they are not seeing playing time. This is what Carlo Ancelotti had to say about the Eden Hazard rumors.

Carlo Ancelotti on Eden Hazard leaving Real Madrid

The 62-year-old manager stated in a press conference: “Never in my coaching career have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave… In my personal opinion, there is no question about that. If a player wants to leave, he will leave. There is not much doubt about this."

The comments come after reports have indicated that Eden Hazard could become Newcastle United’s first star signing. The Belgium international has only played 53 games at Madrid and has been often injured, and this season has not completed one 90-minute game. Hazard dubbed his move to Real Madrid as “a dream move”, but unfortunately the club has not seen the talent that delighted fans in the Premier League.

According to Marca, Hazard himself has stated he will not seek a move away from Real Madrid instead he wants to try and make it work at the club. Newcastle still seems to be a hard sell despite the new big money takeover.

