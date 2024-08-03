Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti has shed light on why Eden Hazard, once touted as “Cristiano Ronaldo’s successor,” failed to reach expectations at Real Madrid. Speaking on Obi Mikel’s podcast, Ancelotti offered insights into the challenges Hazard faced during his time with the Spanish giants.

Eden Hazard, who became Real Madrid’s most expensive signing, never lived up to the hype. The Belgian winger, who joined from Chelsea with high hopes, terminated his contract over a year ago with one season left, and subsequently retired from professional soccer at the age of 32.

Hazard’s stint at Real Madrid saw him score just seven goals and provide three assists in 76 official matches—a stark contrast to his stellar performances for Chelsea and the Belgian national team.

Carlo Ancelotti explains the reasons behind Hazard’s failure

Carlo Ancelotti delved into the reasons behind Hazard’s struggles during his appearance on “The Obi One Podcast.” Asked by former Chelsea midfielder Obi Mikel about Hazard’s spell at Real Madrid, Ancelotti responded candidly.

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid scores their team’s first goal from the penalty spot during the UEFA Champions League Group B stage match between FC Inter and Real Madrid. Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

“Eden is a fantastic guy. He was really enthusiastic and had a good relationship with everyone,” Ancelotti began. “I think the problem was injuries, of course, but also the fact that he had a hard time being in competition. He didn’t like to train. We knew this. But listen, when you play every three days, it’s not important to train intensely. You are not able to train at a high intensity. In fact, when you have to train with intensity, it’s when you’re not playing.”

Ancelotti continued, “At Lille, he played everything. In every game, he was in the eleven. Then he signed for Chelsea and played fantastic, and then he got injured here. When you are at Real Madrid and you have an injury, you have to come back and be competitive with the others. Because if you don’t play, there is someone else who is playing. That’s why I think he had difficulties competing, fighting, and playing.”

Ancelotti’s remarks the challenges faced by top-tier athletes in maintaining their competitive edge amidst injuries and the relentless demands of elite football. For Hazard, these challenges ultimately overshadowed his undeniable talent, leading to a tenure at Real Madrid that fell far short of expectations.