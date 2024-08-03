Real Madrid will play against Barcelona in a preseason friendly in the United States without recently signed star forward Kylian Mbappe.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for Real Madrid vs Barcelona at MetLife Stadium?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will play a new edition of El Clasico in a preseason friendly at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to count on Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who recently joined the Spanish team.

The reason why Kylian Mbappe will not play against Barcelona is because the Frenchman did not travel with Real Madrid to play pre-season friendlies in the United States.

Carlo Ancelotti believes it’s best for the French forward to continue his rest after an intense season with Paris Saint–Germain and his participation with the French national team in the UEFA Euro 2024.

Real Madrid lost against Milan 1-0, in their last preseason friendly. In that match, Endrick made his long-awaited debut in the Spanish team, and will be looking to add more playing time against Barcelona.

Endryck Moreira #16 of Real Madrid takes a shot at goal in the first half of a friendly soccer match between AC Milan and Real Madrid. Quinn Harris/Getty Images

When will Kylian Mbappe play his first match with Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe is expected to make his first appearance for Real Madrid in the European Super Cup, where the Champions League winners (Real Madrid) will face the Europa League winners (Atalanta) on August 14 in Warsaw.

Following the Super Cup, the former PSG striker will be able to make his debut in LaLiga, in the first match against Mallorca, at the Son Moix Stadium, on August 18.