As European giants continue their preparations for the upcoming season, the transfer market remains highly active, with several new faces potentially set to join various clubs.

Without a doubt, the most talked-about transfer of the European summer was Kylian Mbappe‘s move to Real Madrid. Although it was widely anticipated that the French star would join the Merengues during this transfer window, he has now officially signed and is already under the guidance of coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Mbappé’s arrival, along with Brazilian forward Endrick, has transformed Real Madrid into a global powerhouse. However, it seems the club’s ambitions are far from over. There’s a player willing to forgo part of his salary to join these stars at the Bernabeu, indicating that Real Madrid’s pursuit of greatness is far from complete.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, a central defender currently playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia has reached out to his agent to expedite his departure from the club. This move comes in response to Real Madrid’s interest in signing him before his contract with the Saudi club expires.

Aymeric Laporte of Al-Nassr looks on as he lines up prior to the Riyadh Season Cup Final match between Al Hilal and Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena on February 08, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The central defender in question is none other than Aymeric Laporte. The player, fresh off winning the Euro 2024 with Spain, has requested to expedite his departure due to his difficulty adjusting to life in Saudi Arabia. Laporte is reportedly willing to forgo the remainder of his contract and significantly reduce his salary to make a move to Real Madrid.

What is Aymeric Laporte’s situation at Al Nassr?

The central defender has two years remaining on his contract in Saudi Arabia, but reports indicate that he hasn’t been fully satisfied with the league and is seeking an exit. The prospect of joining Real Madrid appeals to him, and he is one of the players Carlo Ancelotti is closely considering.

The player is so eager to join Real Madrid that salary is not a concern. He signed a three-year contract with Al Nassr worth €24 million per year. While Real Madrid is not prepared to match that salary, Laporte is willing to significantly reduce his wages. Additionally, he would forgo the €48 million remaining on his contract with the Saudi club.

Carlo Ancelotti and his thoughts on the squad

Although Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti recently expressed satisfaction with the current squad in a press conference, he also gave a positive nod to the potential arrival of Aymeric Laporte at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Real Madrid, looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between Cadiz CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla on April 15, 2023 in Cadiz, Spain.

Laporte would complete the central defense lineup alongside Militao, Rüdiger, Alaba, and Vallejo. However, the Austrian defender, who is still recovering from a knee injury, is not expected to be available for Ancelotti until at least November.

