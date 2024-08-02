Carlo Ancelotti would already have defined the team to face Barcelona in the friendly match, without star player Kylian Mbappe.

Carlo Ancelotti defines Real Madrid's attacking trio for the derby against Barcelona without Kylian Mbappe

As Real Madrid gears up for the new season, their preparations have already seen some ups and downs. In their opening friendly, they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to AC Milan, highlighting the need for tactical adjustments ahead of their next big challenge.

The focus now shifts to one of the year’s most anticipated fixtures: El Clasico against Barcelona. Scheduled for Saturday, August 3, at 7:00 PM ET at MetLife Stadium in the United States, this showdown is poised to be a significant test for the Spanish giants.

According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has already finalized his lineup for the clash, without their star forward Kylian Mbappe who didn’t travel with the team to the U.S tour.

Carlo Ancelotti’s lineup decisions

Ancelotti’s selection has sparked debate among Spanish media, with differing predictions about the final lineup. Nevertheless, Brazilian talents Endrick and Rodrygo are expected to play prominent roles.

Endrick dribbles the ball during the game between Real Madrid and AC Milan. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Marca reports that Ancelotti is likely to field the following starting eleven: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rüdiger, Eder Militão, Fran Garca; Luka Modric, Mario Martin, Dani Ceballos; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, and Endrick.

Conversely, Relevo suggests potential changes, including Brahim Diaz stepping in for Vinicius Junior and Arda Güler replacing Mario Martin. Despite these variations, the core of the lineup remains consistent with Marca’s forecast.

With both teams eager for victory, El Clasico promises to be an exciting encounter of elite soccer, and despite being a friendly match, neither team want to lose the game.