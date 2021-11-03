Celta de Vigo and Barcelona will clash off on Saturday at Estadio de Balaidos in the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 13 of La Liga 2021-22

Celta de Vigo will square off with Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos in Barcelona on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:15 AM (ET). Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 117th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 64 occasions so far; Celta de Vigo have grabbed a triumph just 24 times to this day, and a great number of 28 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 16, 2021, when the Sky Blues surprised the Blaugrana with a late 2-1 win away in Barcelona in the 2020-21 La Liga season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 13 game between Celta de Vigo and Barcelona will be played on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Estadio de Balaidos in Barcelona.

Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:15 AM

CT: 10:15 AM

MT: 9:15 AM

PT: 8:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Celta de Vigo vs Barcelona in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Celta de Vigo and Barcelona on the 13th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.