Where to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Newcastle will face off against Barcelona in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

A quarterfinal spot in the UEFA Champions League will be at stake when Newcastle United meet Barcelona in a highly anticipated clash. Newcastle may lack Barcelona’s long history in Europe’s top competition.

However, the English side has shown flashes of quality and will look to challenge the favorites. Barcelona, meanwhile, arrive with greater experience and strong domestic form, though the Spanish giants know they must stay focused to secure their place in the quarterfinals.

When will the Newcastle vs Barcelona match be played?

Newcastle play against Barcelona this Tuesday, March 10, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Lewis Hall of Newcastle United – George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Newcastle and Barcelona. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.