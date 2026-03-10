Why is Frenkie de Jong not playing today for Barcelona vs Newcastle in first leg of 2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16?

Barcelona face Newcastle in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, but one notable absence has caught the attention of fans before kickoff. Frenkie de Jong is not playing today for the awaited match.

The Dutch midfielder has been a key figure in the lineup when healthy, helping control possession and link the team’s midfield with its attack. Any change to his availability quickly becomes a major storyline surrounding the match.

With Barça beginning a crucial knockout tie in the Champions League, supporters are eager to understand the reason behind his absence and what it could mean for the team’s plans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will Frenkie de Jong play again?

Frenkie de Jong could return to action in late March or early April if his recovery goes as planned. The Barcelona midfielder is expected to miss around five to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in late February.

Frenkie De Jong of Barcelona runs with the ball during the LaLiga EA Sports match in 2026 (Source: David Ramos/Getty Images)

Advertisement

According to ESPN and Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman, his estimated return date is around late March, although the exact timing will depend on how well he progresses through rehabilitation and training.

Advertisement

Because it occurred shortly before the Champions League knockout stage, the Dutch international is also expected to miss multiple domestic matches and potentially the upcoming international window with the Netherlands.

Advertisement

The club’s medical staff will likely avoid rushing his comeback to prevent aggravating the injury. When he returns, he is expected to reclaim a central role in Barcelona’s midfield.

What happened to Frenkie de Jong?

Frenkie de Jong suffered a hamstring injury in his right leg during a training session with Barcelona in late February 2026. Medical tests confirmed damage to the outer lower hamstring (distal biceps femoris).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The injury occurred during a routine training session ahead of a busy stretch of fixtures. After further evaluation, the medical team confirmed that the midfielder would need several weeks of recovery and rehabilitation.

His absence is significant because he often acts as the team’s primary ball-progressor and tempo controller in midfield. Without him, the coaching staff has had to rely on alternatives such as Pedri, Fermin Lopez or younger midfielders.