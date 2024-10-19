Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Real Madrid will visit Celta de Vigo for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Here's how you can catch all the action, whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming it live in your country.

La Liga action heat up as Real Madrid, sitting three points behind league leaders Barcelona, look to close the gap in their pursuit of the title. Despite recent off-field distractions, the Merengues are focused on securing another crucial win to keep their title hopes alive.

Their opponents, Celta de Vigo, are aiming higher this season after years of battling relegation. Just one point away from the European qualification spots, Celta are determined to grab a vital victory that could boost their push for continental competition.

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 20)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 20)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 20)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 20)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Iago Aspas of Celta de Vigo – IMAGO / Pacific Press Agency

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Canada: TSN+, TSN4, TSN1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

Italy: DAZN Italy

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+