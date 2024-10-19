Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 La Liga Matchday 4

Celta de Vigo will face off against Real Madrid for the Matchday 10 of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, this preview has all the details you need, from venue information to live viewing options in your country
La Liga action heat up as Real Madrid, sitting three points behind league leaders Barcelona, look to close the gap in their pursuit of the title. Despite recent off-field distractions, the Merengues are focused on securing another crucial win to keep their title hopes alive.
Their opponents, Celta de Vigo, are aiming higher this season after years of battling relegation. Just one point away from the European qualification spots, Celta are determined to grab a vital victory that could boost their push for continental competition.
Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 20)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 20)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 20)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 20)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 20)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 20)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Canada: TSN+, TSN4, TSN1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany
India: GXR World
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, Vidio, RCTI+, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
Italy: DAZN Italy
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, Startimes Sports Premium, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN LaLiga, DAZN LaLiga 2, LaLiga TV, Bar HD
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: Premier Sports Player, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+