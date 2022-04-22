Boca Junior will try to return to victory when they visit Central Cordoba this Saturday, April 23. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free in the United States.

Boca Junior will try to return to victory in this 2022 Copa de la Liga, when on Matchday 12 they face Central Cordoba in Santiago del Estero. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions and odds. If you want to watch it live, it will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial).

The La Boca team has 4 draws in a row. After their victory in the Superclasico against River Plate, the team led by Sebastian Battaglia has not been able to win. That is why in this Matchday 12 they will try to do it against Central Cordoba, knowing that with little to go until the end of the first round, losing could mean getting very complicated to go to the next phase.

In the case of the "Ferroviarios", they have little hope of being among the best 4 teams and advancing to the quarterfinals of this Copa de la Liga. With 14 points, they are 4 behind Boca, last classified and their rival in this game. To have a hope of advancing, the only thing useful is victory in this game.

Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Alfredo Terrera Stadium, Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Because Central Cordoba of Santiago del Estero have spent most of their history in the promotion divisions, it is not surprising that there are not many games against Boca Juniors in history. There are barely 4, in which the "Xeneizes" have obtained 2 victories, while the "Ferroviarios", 1. In addition, there was 1 draw.

The last match between the two is a very painful memory for the team from Santiago del Estero since it was a severe defeat against them: in "La Bombonera" on Matchday 25 of that tournament, Boca Juniors won an overwhelming victory 8-1 in their favor.

How to watch or live stream Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors in the US

The game that Central Cordoba and Boca Juniors will this Saturday, April 23 at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium for the Matchday 12 of 2022 Copa de la Liga will be broadcast in the United States on Paramount + (free trial). Other options: TyC Sports Internacional, ViX.

Central Cordoba vs Boca Juniors: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Boca Juniors are the favorite with +130 odds, while Central Cordoba have +230. A tie would finish in a +210 payout.

Caliente Central Cordoba +230 Tie +210 Boca Juniors +130

*Odds via Caliente