Liverpool and Real Madrid have the making of a great Champions League final but here are five other great finals that should be on the mind of every soccer fan.

The UEFA Champions League is as big as the NFL Super Bowl. With great stars on display, a pre-game show that gets bigger and bigger, and a spectacular venue.

Great stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Zinedine Zidane have all lifted the trophy. Great teams like AC Milan, FC Porto, Ajax, Barcelona, and Chelsea can boast that they have won European soccer’s biggest prize.

Here are 5 great modern-day finals to remember as the world prepares for Liverpool - Real Madrid, here are five great Champions League finals!

5. AC Milan vs Barcelona 1994

Prior to the 1994 World Cup, AC Milan had cemented their status as the best team in the world with a 4-0 drubbing of Barcelona. More eye raising was seeing the players Barcelona had that simply could not outwit a Milan side of equal measure.

Barcelona had fielded Pep Guardiola, Ronald Koeman, Romario, and Hristo Stoichkov. While the elegant AC Milan had Dejan Savićević, Zvonimir Boban, Marcel Desailly, and Roberto Donadoni.

4. Bayer Leverkusen vs Real Madrid 2002

In a match that marked the start of the Era Galáctica at Real Madrid it was a David vs Goliath affair when Bayer Leverkusen made it to the finals. Nonetheless the German side more than held their own and in a tight match that was 1-1 until the end of the first half when a goal that was seen across the world was scored.

Zinedine Zidane would score a half volley that has been replayed over and over again, Real Madrid held on and won the Champions League. Some of the great players on display in that final: Dimitar Berbatov, Luis Figo, and Santiago Solari.

3. Barcelona vs Manchester United 2009

At the height of Barcelona’s global dominance and at the end of Alex Ferguson’s time at Manchester United, it was Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in a riveting final.

Messi came to play big time scoring off a header to make it 2-0 but not before Samuel Eto'o put Barcelona ahead as Barcelona cemented, they were the best team in the world.

2. Manchester United vs Bayern Munich 1999

In a memorable final where Manchester United reach the match by taking on all competitors, Bayern Munich jumped off to an early lead on a Mario Basler goal and then held on for most of the match with a mesmerizing defensive performance from Lothar Matthäus.

Then as the game was ending in added time Alex Ferguson’s subs paid off and Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjær scored the tying and go-ahead goals and one of the most improbable comebacks took place in Champions League history.

1. Liverpool vs AC Milan 2005

In a game that was a rollercoaster ride, AC Milan took a 3-0 advantage in the first 45 minutes in a half to forget for Liverpool. In the second half The Reds scored early and tied the match in 7 minutes!

A shell-shocked AC Milan held on to take the game to penalties but were defeated by a never say die Liverpool 3-2 and the Reds took home the greatest Champions League title ever!