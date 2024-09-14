Thierry Henry reveals his Five-a-Side team surprisingly not including Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo

While some soccer fans may argue that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aren’t the greatest players in the sport’s history, it’s rare to find someone who excludes both from their top five. But Thierry Henry did just that, leaving both global icons out of his all-time five-a-side team.

During an appearance on “The Greatest Game” podcast, the Arsenal and Barcelona legend was asked to pick his ideal five-player lineup. In a surprising twist, Henry decided not to include Messi or Ronaldo in his selection.

“Pelé, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Franz Beckenbauer, and Michael Laudrup,” Henry revealed without hesitation, leaving out two of the most decorated players in history—Messi, with whom he won everything at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola, and Ronaldo.

Henry also explained why he opted to include Laudrup in his lineup: “I never understood why he was so underrated. When you talk about pure football class, his name should be mentioned more often.”

Thierry Henry (L) of Barcelona celebrates scores his sides third goal with his teammate Lionel Messi. Jasper Juinen/Getty Images

How Messi and Henry fared together at Barcelona

Henry and Messi shared the field at Barcelona for three years, from 2007 to 2010, during which time they formed part of one of the most dominant teams in soccer history. After Pep Guardiola took over in June 2008, the pair went on to win every major trophy available.

Together, they secured the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League, two La Liga titles (2009, 2010), the FIFA Club World Cup (2009), the Copa del Rey (2009), the UEFA Super Cup (2009), and the Spanish Super Cup (2009). Messi has since referred to that Barcelona team as the greatest of all time.

Henry defended Messi during PSG booing controversy

Not too long ago, Henry came to Messi’s defense when Paris Saint–Germain fans booed him during home games. “It’s shameful to hear boos at Parc des Princes. You can’t whistle one of the best players on the team. Messi needs to go back to Barcelona, for the love of the game,” Henry said at the time.