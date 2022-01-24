Chelsea is looking to the future with the signing of left-back Dylan Williams, who's coming from Derby County and has impressed Wayne Rooney. Here, find more about him.

Chelsea is not only looking to get players thinking in the short term. They also are looking to the future as The Blues have signed 18-year-old left-back Dylan Williams from Wayne Rooney’s Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The player announced the move to the world in a post on his Instagram page. "I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world," Williams wrote. "Thank you so much for everything the staff and players have done, Derby Country.”

The transfer got the blessing of Derby’s coach Wayne Rooney, who explained during the press conference before the match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday that he approved the move himself. "It was my decision after speaking to the player, I felt I couldn't deny a young lad an opportunity of going to play in the Premier League," he said.

Dylan Williams signed with Chelsea: A rising career

The English left-back had made nine appearances for the first team at Derby before completing this move to Chelsea. It’s expected that Williams will work with the U23s first, as he adapts to his new club. The teenager could add cover in the wing-back spot for long-term absentee Ben Chilwell.

Williams stands out for being a versatile player. He also can play into midfield. He gained his chance to play for the Rams first team after a Covid-19 outbreak affected the squad last January. Since then, he managed to get a regular spot, playing six matches in the Championship.

He often is described as “explosive." He first was linked to the Wolves academy before moving to Derby in 2020. In the U23’s he became a regular, and he impressed in several matches. Especially against Premier League 2 academy teams Leicester City and Manchester United.