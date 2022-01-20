During the summer transfer window, FIFA will implement new loan transfer restrictions to prevent rich clubs from hoarding players they have signed and to foster youthful talent development. Check out what this means for four of the well-known European clubs.

The International Football Federation (FIFA) is set to impose a limit on the number of players that clubs can send to and bring in from foreign clubs. According to FIFA plans announced on Thursday for the 2022-23 season, clubs will be limited to eight loaned-in players and eight loaned-out.

In the 2023/2024 season, that number will be reduced to seven for both transactions, and it will be reduced to a total of six players for the season after July 1, 2024. The international governing body's plan is to stop the wealthy clubs that send and bring in a large number of players on loan and instead, focus on developing talent from their clubs.

It should be mentioned that the exception to the rules will be the academy players under the age of 21 who are in fact, regarded to be homegrown. Teams will also be limited in the number of deals they can have with a foreign club, as the new rule would limit them to three loaned-in and three loaned-out players per season.

Chelsea

Chelsea have been chastised in previous years for accumulating talent and loaning out a large number of players each season. They have had between 30 and 40 players on loan at any given time for various reasons. For example, when a new manager takes over, first-team players might soon find themselves surplus to needs, and a loan might be the solution. Second, the Premier League outfit views certain players as business prospects, frequently loaning them out for multiple seasons before reselling them for a profit.

While none of them appear to have a future at Stamford Bridge, they do appear to be difficult to get rid of. In recent years, that strategy has cooled, with more academy players getting an opportunity in the main team or being moved on. Once the new principles are implemented, the Blues are unlikely to see a change in how they do business.

They have already limited the amount of non-club trained or older loanees to be sent out in preparation for next season's guidelines. Thomas Tuchel's side have 21 players on loan at the moment, with 11 of them aged over 21, and eight playing for teams outside of England. However, these restrictions will definitely put an end to Chelsea's "loan army" for good.

Atalanta

Serie A side Atlanta have been dealt a severe blow by new the FIFA loan limits. Believe it or not, they have 63 players out on loan during the ongoing 2021-22 season, as per Transfermarkt. Their total value is estimated at €104 million, and Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini, who were shipped out on loan to Tottenham in the Premier League, are topping the list.

An interesting fact is that practically half of those players are aged 21 and under, meaning that a total number of 32 senior first-team players are currently playing away on loan from La Dea. However, this is not their highest record. In January 2019, the Bergamo team had the most loaned players of any other in the world, with 76.

Manchester City

Manchester City have developed a habit of sending players out on loan to help them grow and improve their prospects of playing for the first team, mainly as a result of the rise of the club, and with that, the competitiveness in the roster. This season alone, 36 players of the Citizens were loaned out to teams all throughout Europe, while 14 of them are over the age of 21.

The highest valued player among them is Spanish right-back Pedro Porro (worth €25 million, according to Transfermarkt), who has been spending the season on loan at Sporting in Portugal. An interesting fact is that City bought him from Girona for €12m, and despite the fact that he has never featured for the Sky Blues, he is now worth double the price.

Genoa

Genoa, who at the moment have 37 players out on loan, 17 of which are over 21, have always played the part of a temporary or a permanent transfer provider, mostly to the top 3 clubs in the Italian Serie A. They should take full credit for giving away Rodrigo Palacio, Andrea Ranocchia, Diego Milito, and Thiago Motta to Inter, as all of them have left a significant mark in the Nerazzurri's recent history. Meanwhile, the Rossoblu have done an incredible amount of business with Milan as well.

Krzysztof Piatek, Juraj Kucka, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Stephan El Shaarawy, Marco Borriello are just several of the players, who did in fact, manage to play for both clubs, in addition to the vast lesser-known loaned players. In addition, there are also record 36-time Serie A champions, Juventus. A criminal inquiry has been underway into a number of transfer transactions made by the two sides in past seasons. The Bianconeri have been accused of registering capital gains as a result of deceptive accounting in connection with player transactions.

Manolo Portnanova and Elia Petrelli were sent in the opposite direction when the Old Lady signed Nicolo Rovella, one of the greatest young Italian midfielders. However, the purchase has been called into question because of possibly exaggerated transfer data. The two parties claimed a total value of €35m for the transaction, but it is suspected that the figures were overstated, allowing Juventus to record about €17m in capital gains. Furthermore, investigators have been investigating the transfer dealings involving Stefano Sturaro and Luca Zanimacchia.