The current Derby County manager could step in if the Spaniard is sacked shortly according to reports.

Everton has had a season to forget in the Premier League as the Toffees sit 14th in the standings and losers of 4 of their last 5. The pressure is mounting on Rafa Benitez who does not seem to have the answers the board is willing to hear.

Farhad Moshiri, the majority owner of Everton, has appointed five managers in his tenure, all with mixed results. Everton has a difficult game against Chelsea on Thursday and could be closer to the red line if some results don’t go their way.

Now a report from The Sun is stating that former hero Wayne Rooney could be the manager to step in if the Everton board decide to cut ties with Rafa Benitez. Here are details on what Everton might do if they don’t get back to winning ways.

Rafa Benitez on thin ice as Everton board look to Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney’s Derby side is currently in last place in the Championship and winners of just 5 games in 22 tries. The squad is not up to standard, and reports indicate that there have been talks between Everton and Rooney, although the former DC United player wants to stick it out with Derby.

With Derby almost certainly dropping, due to having 21 points docked at the beginning of the season, for violating EFL regulations, Rooney is on a contract until 2023 at the club. If Everton would step in there would be that issue to resolve. There is also the issue if Rooney, a constant target by the British tabloids, is the right manager to take over Everton.

Everton has been hit with various injuries this season and will go into their match against Chelsea with three key players injured, Richarlison, Andros Townsend and captain Seamus Coleman.



