Chelsea players are reportedly enjoying an international break holiday in Miami and for Jorginho he may have to do a lot of explaining when he gets home. A profile of the Italian international appeared on the dating app Raya and is linked to his Instagram account, which dating apps use as a form of verification.

According to The Sun, Jorginho is among the Chelsea players who are in Florida during the Premier League break, and the midfielder left his girlfriend and baby son back in London to enjoy some time off. The profile on Raya is pretty specific as it shows pictures of Jorginho playing for Italy and Chelsea and a topless picture of the player at a pool.

Jorginho won’t be able to explain that he created the app to find friends in Miami as the “just here for friends” option was not activated. The Sun was able to get a quote from a Chelsea supporter in Miami who saw the profile and matched with the Soccer player.

User matches with Jorginho on dating app Raya

The user told The Sun, “I was shocked because I know he has a girlfriend from what I’d read before. His profile’s full of pictures of him playing for Chelsea or Italy. There is another shot of him topless in a pool. Our profiles matched but I didn’t speak to him because I knew he was with someone.”

While it is not uncommon for fake profiles to be created and even pass through all the apps verification filters, the fact that Jorginho’s Instagram profile is attached to the Raya profile doesn’t help his cause back home.

