Chelsea and AC Milan will face-off for a 2022-2023 Champions League matchup at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London. Find out how to watch or live stream free this European Tournament game in your country.

Chelsea vs AC Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Chelsea wil host AC Milan at the Stamford Bridge Stadium in London for a 2022-2023 Champions League matchup in Matchday 3 of the Group E. As the Group Stage will start to close out, each win will be key for each team's desires to qualify for the next round. Here you will find out about the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this game in your country. If you are in the US, tune in to watch this game on Paramount+ (Free Trial).

With a lot of problems, Chelsea will try to pick up their first win of the Champions League season. So far, the team managed by Graham Potter didn't had enough time to build up a strong team. In fact, Chelsea haven't won yet, and if they continue with this winless streak, Chelsea could be eliminated pretty soon.

On the other side, AC Milan haven't struggled as much as Chelsea. However, the team managed by Stefano Pioli need to improve if they want to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 Stage. If they pick up a win at the Stamford Bridge, AC Milan could be close to qualify.

Chelsea vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (Thursday) (ET)

Iran: 10:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Belgium: VTM 2, Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: FOX Sports 2 Cono Sur, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BTSport.com, Virgin Media Two, BBC Radio 5 Live, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Gold

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Senegal: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

Tanzania: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

UAE: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: Paramount+, SiriusXM FC, ViX