Chelsea and Blackburn meet in the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea played two rounds of the 64th EFL Cup season before reaching the fourth round and the reason is that they did not participate in European Tournaments last season and that is why they played in the second round.
Chelsea had to start the EFL Cup in the second round, it was tough but they didn’t mind having to play against another underdog like AFC Wimbledon, they almost lost the first half but managed to draw 1-1 before the end of the first 45 minutes and in the second half Enzo Fernandez scored the 2-1 winning goal at the 72th minute.
Blackburn have nothing to envy of Chelsea, they also played an earlier round of the 2023-2024 EFL Cup since they started during the First Round against Walsall and won 4-3. During the second round they were more lethal and crushed Harrogate Town by 8-0, and in the third round their winning streak grew a little more with a victory against Cardiff City by 5-2.
Chelsea vs Blackburn: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea and Blackburn play for the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at Stamford Bridge in London. Blackburn have good forwards and a talented midfield, but Chelsea remain big favorites regardless. This game could be more entertaining than some think since the underdogs could upset the favorites.
Chelsea vs Blackburn: TV Channel and Live Streaming
