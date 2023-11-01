Chelsea vs Blackburn: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 EFL Cup in your country

Chelsea and Blackburn meet in the 2023-2024 EFL Cup. This game will take place at Stamford Bridge in London. Chelsea played two rounds of the 64th EFL Cup season before reaching the fourth round and the reason is that they did not participate in European Tournaments last season and that is why they played in the second round.

Chelsea had to start the EFL Cup in the second round, it was tough but they didn’t mind having to play against another underdog like AFC Wimbledon, they almost lost the first half but managed to draw 1-1 before the end of the first 45 minutes and in the second half Enzo Fernandez scored the 2-1 winning goal at the 72th minute.

Blackburn have nothing to envy of Chelsea, they also played an earlier round of the 2023-2024 EFL Cup since they started during the First Round against Walsall and won 4-3. During the second round they were more lethal and crushed Harrogate Town by 8-0, and in the third round their winning streak grew a little more with a victory against Cardiff City by 5-2.

Chelsea vs Blackburn: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea and Blackburn play for the 2023-2024 EFL Cup on Wednesday, November 1 at Stamford Bridge in London. Blackburn have good forwards and a talented midfield, but Chelsea remain big favorites regardless. This game could be more entertaining than some think since the underdogs could upset the favorites.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM November 2

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM November 2

Indonesia: 3:45 AM November 2

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM November 2

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM November 2

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM November 2

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM

Chelsea vs Blackburn: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 5Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

Malaysia: Mola TV

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: Mola TV

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 4, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, sportdigital

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

United States: ESPN+