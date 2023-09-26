Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your country

Chelsea will face off against Brighton this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the third round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Chelsea’s performance since the start of the season has deteriorated significantly, with truly disastrous results. This performance is particularly surprising, considering the substantial amount of money they have invested in new players. Currently, they find themselves closer to the relegation positions than the top of the standings.

Given the vast gap that separates them from the league leaders, Manchester City, it is unrealistic to entertain thoughts of contending for the Premier League title. Therefore, the Carabao Cup presents a valuable opportunity for them to compete for a trophy. However, their opponents will be Brighton, a team that has demonstrated a higher level of performance. They are currently just three points behind Manchester City, and are undoubtedly the favorites in this upcoming game.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 28)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 28)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: ESPN3, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

USA: ESPN+