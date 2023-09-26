Chelsea will face off against Brighton this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the third round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Chelsea’s performance since the start of the season has deteriorated significantly, with truly disastrous results. This performance is particularly surprising, considering the substantial amount of money they have invested in new players. Currently, they find themselves closer to the relegation positions than the top of the standings.
Given the vast gap that separates them from the league leaders, Manchester City, it is unrealistic to entertain thoughts of contending for the Premier League title. Therefore, the Carabao Cup presents a valuable opportunity for them to compete for a trophy. However, their opponents will be Brighton, a team that has demonstrated a higher level of performance. They are currently just three points behind Manchester City, and are undoubtedly the favorites in this upcoming game.
Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (September 28)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 28)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 28)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 28)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: ESPN3, NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Cool TV
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Singapore: Cool TV
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 3, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
USA: ESPN+