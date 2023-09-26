Brentford vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your country

Brentford play against Arsenal this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the third round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The third round of the Carabao Cup promises to be of enormous interest as it will feature games between several Premier League teams competing against each other, including the match featuring these two teams.

On one side, we have Arsenal, considered strong contenders to win all the competitions in which they participate at the local level. On the other side, there’s Brentford, who, despite starting as the underdogs in this game, have demonstrated their ability to compete against stronger teams.

Brentford vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 28)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 29)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 28)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Brentford vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports MAX 8, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

Ireland: TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport 2

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK

USA: ESPN+