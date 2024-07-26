Chelsea will face Celtic in a 2024 international friendly, and we've got all the essential details you need. Find out here the match dates, kickoff times, and how to stream the game in your country.

Chelsea vs Celtic: Where to watch and live stream 2024 International friendly in your country

Chelsea and Celtic will face against each other in a 2024 international friendly, and we’ve got your ultimate guide to catching every moment. From TV broadcasts to live streaming options, our comprehensive preview covers all the details you need to watch this highly anticipated matchup in your country.

Premier League teams are gearing up for the new season of the world’s most competitive soccer league. Chelsea, following a dismal 2023/2024 campaign where none of their objectives were met, is back with a renewed sense of purpose.

Despite the controversy surrounding Enzo Fernandez, the “Blues” are focused on their preparations, aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2-2 draw against Wrexham. Up next, they face Celtic, who are riding high after an exhilarating 4-3 win over Manchester City and are eager to take down another member of the English “Big Six.”

Chelsea vs Celtic: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (July 28)

Bangladesh: 4:00 AM (July 28)

Canada: 4:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (July 28)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (July 28)

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (July 28)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 10:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 9:00 PM

USA: 4:00 PM (ET)

Luis Palma of Celtic – IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea vs Celtic: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Paramount+

International: chelsea.com, Celtic TV

Mexico: Disney+ Argentina, Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Nigeria: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action Africa

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: StarTimes App, DStv App, Startimes World Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa

United Arab Emirates: Sharjah Sports

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes