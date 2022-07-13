The soccer activity across the world is starting over again and the European clubs are trying to prepare as best as possible for their upcoming seasons. Now, Chelsea will visit North America to face some teams such as America from Liga MX and here is all the information you need about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this friendly match in the US.

Two of the most popular teams around the world will face each other in a very attractive friendly in North America. Chelsea, from the Premier League, will travel all across the Atlantic Ocean to meet Club America from Liga MX in Las Vegas. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the game, including date, time, TV channel and how to watch or live stream this match. In the US, it will be broacast by fuboTV.

Chelsea is undergoing a rare moment for them as a new ownership has taken the club this summer. Now, it will be the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started that the Blues are travelling to the United States. The United Kingdom had some restrictions to leave and that's why the team could not go into a preseason in the US as usual.

As for Club America, it is also a new era for the Aguilas. After some years without titles, the institution decided to include some big names for this season such as Jonathan Rodriguez, Nestro Araujo and Jurgen Damm. They now have one of the most powerful rosters in the Liga MX and are ready to compete for everything that comes across.

Chelsea vs Club America: Date

The friendly match between Chelsea and Club America will take place in the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, this Saturday, July 16 at 9:00 PM (CT).

Chelsea vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Chelsea vs Club America

This friendly match between Chelsea and Club America can be seen in the United States on fuboTV. Other options: TUDN and Blim TV.