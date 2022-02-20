Chelsea will face Lille in what will be the first leg of the round of 16 of this 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups for this Champions League game.

Chelsea will start their path to defend the tittle won the last season, when they face Lille for the round of 16 of this UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 playing home at Stamford Bridge. Find out here the lineups of both teams for this round of 16 game. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

Chelsea are looking to defend the title won last season. Of course, this is the main objective of the season for the current champions, and even more so considering that they are far away in the fight for the title in the Premier League, where leaders Manchester City and their pursuers, Liverpool, have made a good difference even over the “Blues” that are third.

In the case of Lille, they know that they are the underdogs, especially against one of the best teams in the world (in fact, the reigning Club World Cup champions). Out of the French Cup, with no chance of fighting for the title in Ligue 1 (and at the moment without even qualifying for any international Cup), this is the only objective left for Lille, and that is why they are confident of obtaining a good result in England to define the series in France.

Chelsea Probable Lineup

Chelsea will put on the field a team similar to the one that comes from beating Crystal Palace 1-0. There was speculation that Lukaku's poor performance could lead to Timo Werner starting, although the Belgian will most likely start.

Chelsea starting XI: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kanté, Jorginho, Kovacic; Ziyech, Havertz; Lukaku.

Lille Probable Lineup

Like Chelsea, Lille would put a team almost the same as the one that last weekend in Ligue 1 tied 0-0 against Metz. Zeki Celik ought to displace Tiago Djalo at right-back after serving a domestic suspension. Angel Gomes will not be present as he had a calf problem.

Lille starting XI: Jardim; Celik, Fonte, Botman, Gudmundsson; Weah, Andre, Xeka, Bamba; David, Yilmaz.

