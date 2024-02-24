Chelsea vs Liverpool: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 25, 2024

Chelsea will face off against Liverpool in what will be the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup final game. Discover comprehensive details about this encounter, including venue specifics and options for viewing it on TV or via live streaming services in your area.

It is one of the most eagerly awaited duels in English football. The Carabao Cup is set to crown a new champion, with the finalists being two familiar foes who have previously faced off in this competition, having both reached the final in the 2021/2022 season.

Liverpool, the most successful team in the history of this Cup with 9 titles, are the favorites, thanks to their outstanding performance in the Premier League, where they are the leaders. However, Chelsea, a five-time winner of the tournament, is experiencing a particularly challenging season, making this competition potentially their only opportunity to secure a title, which certainly positions them as a formidable opponent.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (February 26)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 26)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM (February 26)

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: RTL Club

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: FanCode

Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App

International: Bet365

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Azam Sports 2 HD

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+