Chelsea will face off against Liverpool in what will be the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup final game. Discover comprehensive details about this encounter, including venue specifics and options for viewing it on TV or via live streaming services in your area.
It is one of the most eagerly awaited duels in English football. The Carabao Cup is set to crown a new champion, with the finalists being two familiar foes who have previously faced off in this competition, having both reached the final in the 2021/2022 season.
Liverpool, the most successful team in the history of this Cup with 9 titles, are the favorites, thanks to their outstanding performance in the Premier League, where they are the leaders. However, Chelsea, a five-time winner of the tournament, is experiencing a particularly challenging season, making this competition potentially their only opportunity to secure a title, which certainly positions them as a formidable opponent.
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (February 26)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (February 26)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM (February 26)
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: RTL Club
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: FanCode
Indonesia: mola.tv, Mola, Mola TV App
International: Bet365
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Azam Sports 2 HD
Malaysia: Cool TV
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: Cool TV
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: SiriusXM FC, ESPN+