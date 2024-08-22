Trending topics:
Soccer

Chelsea vs Servette: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea play against Servetter in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League fourth round for the 2024/2025 season. Soccer fans can stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including detailed match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country

Kieran Dewsbury of Chelsea
© IMAGO / Action PlusKieran Dewsbury of Chelsea

By Leonardo Herrera

Chelsea face off against Servette in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League fourth round, and soccer fans won’t want to miss a second of this exciting clash. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to help you catch the action live in your country.

Chelsea returns to international competition, a familiar stage for the Blues, though typically in more prestigious tournaments. For Chelsea fans, it’s a welcome sight to see their team back in a UEFA tournament, especially with the opportunity to advance to the group stage with a win in this series.

The Blues are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in their Premier League opener. They’ll face Servette, who currently sit second in the Swiss Super League with 9 points. While Servette knows they are the underdogs in this matchup, they are determined to give Chelsea a run for their money.

Chelsea vs Servette: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (August 23)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 23)
Canada: 3:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 23)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 23)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Dereck Kutesa of Servette FC – IMAGO / Geisser

Dereck Kutesa of Servette FC – IMAGO / Geisser

Chelsea vs Servette: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK
International: chelsea.com
UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles make big trade with NFC East rival to get key wide receiver
NFL

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles make big trade with NFC East rival to get key wide receiver

MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge, Yankees may have great news for 2025
MLB

MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge, Yankees may have great news for 2025

Rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III purses estimated
Boxing

Rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III purses estimated

NFL News: Drake Maye makes something clear to Jacoby Brissett, Jerod Mayo about Patriots' QB job
NFL

NFL News: Drake Maye makes something clear to Jacoby Brissett, Jerod Mayo about Patriots' QB job

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions