Chelsea vs Servette: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea face off against Servette in the first leg of the 2024/2025 UEFA Conference League fourth round, and soccer fans won’t want to miss a second of this exciting clash. Whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got all the essential details to help you catch the action live in your country.

Chelsea returns to international competition, a familiar stage for the Blues, though typically in more prestigious tournaments. For Chelsea fans, it’s a welcome sight to see their team back in a UEFA tournament, especially with the opportunity to advance to the group stage with a win in this series.

The Blues are looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in their Premier League opener. They’ll face Servette, who currently sit second in the Swiss Super League with 9 points. While Servette knows they are the underdogs in this matchup, they are determined to give Chelsea a run for their money.

Chelsea vs Servette: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (August 23)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 23)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Servette: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK

International: chelsea.com

UK: Talksport 2 Radio UK