Chelsea will receive Wolverhampton in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.

After a rather poor start to the season in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, Chelsea have finally found the peace of mind, recording a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the PL Matchday, and a 3- 0 against Milan for Matchday 3 of the UCL. Of course, now they will look to extend their streak.

Their rivals will be Wolverhampton, a team that is in dire need of points. At the moment, with 6 points out of a possible 24, they are in 18th position, so they would be the last to be relegated. However, they have Crystal Palace on equal points (albeit with better goal difference), and Southampton and West Ham a point higher, so a win or even a draw could lift them out of that awkward position.

Chelsea vs Wolves: Kick-Off Time

Chelsea will play against Wolverhampton for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 8 at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM (October 9)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Cameroon: 3:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

India: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Japan: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 9)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Senegal: 2:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

South Korea: 11:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 5:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM

Tunisia: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 5:00 PM

UAE: 4:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: MULTISPORTS 3

Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Saw it

International: Sport 24 Extra

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

