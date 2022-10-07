Chelsea will receive Wolverhampton in what will be the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada on FuboTV Canada.
After a rather poor start to the season in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League, Chelsea have finally found the peace of mind, recording a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the PL Matchday, and a 3- 0 against Milan for Matchday 3 of the UCL. Of course, now they will look to extend their streak.
Their rivals will be Wolverhampton, a team that is in dire need of points. At the moment, with 6 points out of a possible 24, they are in 18th position, so they would be the last to be relegated. However, they have Crystal Palace on equal points (albeit with better goal difference), and Southampton and West Ham a point higher, so a win or even a draw could lift them out of that awkward position.
Chelsea vs Wolves: Kick-Off Time
Chelsea will play against Wolverhampton for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, October 8 at Stamford Bridge, London, England.
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM (October 9)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Cameroon: 3:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 9:00 AM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
India: 8:00 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Japan: 11:00 PM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM (October 9)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Senegal: 2:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
South Korea: 11:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 5:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 10:00 AM
Tunisia: 2:00 PM
Uganda: 5:00 PM
UAE: 4:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: MULTISPORTS 3
Germany: Sky Sport 7/HD, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Saw it
International: Sport 24 Extra
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC