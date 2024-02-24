Chicharito Hernandez is the most important signing for Chivas in the last decade, but the forward has not been able to make his debut in Clausura 2024 of Liga MX.

The Mexican soccer star, at 35 years old, is going through one of the most challenging moments in his career after a knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2023 season in the MLS. This led to LA Galaxy not extending his contract.

Javier Hernandez has been recovering for almost nine months, and while great things are expected from him in Liga MX, the reality is that his future is uncertain.

Despite his official presentation a few weeks ago, there were no indications of when he could make a comeback. Now, there seems to be a glimpse of hope for Chivas’ fans.

When will Chicharito Hernandez play his first game with Chivas?

Fernando Gago, coach of Chivas, included Chicharito Hernandez in the official squad list to face Pumas UNAM on Saturday, February 24 at Estadio Akron. This means that Javier could have his first minutes with the team today.

Chicharito is one of the great talents from the youth academy of Guadalajara and, in 2010, Jorge Vergara made possible a historic transfer to Manchester United.

Hernandez was mentored by Sir Alex Ferguson and became a star playing alongside Wayne Rooney. He won two Premier Leagues and played a Champions League final.

After many years in other clubs such as West Ham, Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen and LA Galaxy, CH14 decided to return to Mexico to play the last years of his professional career with the team he loves.