El Tri has missed its all-time leading scorer as he has not worn his jersey since 2019. This is Gerardo Martino's request that Chicharito has refused to fulfill in order to return to the Mexico National Team.

With the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 very close to being held, there are concessions that some National Teams are dangerous to make, such as not calling up their best players. Mexico is one of them, and its coach Gerardo Martino is still firm in dispensing with Javier Hernandez, Chicharito until he does not comply with a request he made to call him up again.

The current LA Galaxy striker last played for Mexico in September 2019, in a match against the USMNT at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, which Martino's team won 3-0. The first goal was scored by Hernandez, who was on the field for 87 minutes.

So far, Chicharito has scored 52 goals for El Tri in 108 appearances. This makes him a true legend as he is the all-time leading scorer for the Mexican National Team. He is also, along with Luis El Matador Hernandez, Mexico's top scorer in World Cups with 4 goals.

Chicharito, out of the Mexican National Team

Many fans are wondering why Tata Martino has not called up Javier Hernandez again, despite the fact that the Galaxy striker has shown to be in good form by scoring goals consistently in MLS this season. And the answer seems to be because Hernandez himself has not wanted to.

It is well known that discipline is one of the values most appreciated by Martino in his teams. Any player who does not obey his orders and exceeds the limits he has set for them will simply not be taken into account, regardless of his current form.

So in September 2019, just in the tour of matches against the USMNT and Argentina, which Mexico held in the United States, it was leaked an indiscipline committed by some selected players, including Javier Chicharito Hernandez. Martino knew about it and immediately took action.

Martino's condition for Chicharito return to Mexico National Team

According to the Mexican newspaper Récord, Chicharito Hernandez is clear that the only way to be considered again by Gerardo Martino is very simple: call Gerardo Martino, acknowledge his indiscipline and apologize for it. However, the former Real Madrid striker has decided not to do so until now, which is why he has not returned to El Tri since 2019.

With almost three years of absence, the chances of Javier Hernandez returning to Mexico are getting slimmer, as Martino seems to have already defined his group of players for Qatar 2022. Apparently, Chicharito has been satisfied with the 3 World Cups in which he participated and has no intention of talking to Tata about returning to his country's national team.