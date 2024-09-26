Christian Pulisic a ‘technical leader’ at AC Milan

Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic is coming off of his best week with AC Milan, and the Italian press has been full of praise for the USMNT winger.

By Kelvin Loyola

It’s been Christian Pulisic’s season so far in 2024/25 with AC Milan; the USMNT star has three goals and two assists in five games for the Black and Red. Praise has been coming in droves from the Italian media, who are labeling Pulisic as a true leader at the club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, Pulisic is not only making contributions on the field but also off it. Pulisic is statistically one of Serie A’s best performers.

Both Italian papers have even made some major comparisons to other legendary players at AC Milan. For Pulisic, his stock and market values continue to skyrocket at Milan.

Christian Pulisic Compared to AC Milan Legends

Christian Pulisic has been compared to Rossoneri legends Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini—a major achievement considering the amount of games both played at the club.

FC Internazionale vs AC Milan Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrating after a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter FC and AC Milan

FC Internazionale vs AC Milan Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrating after a goal during the Italian Serie A football match between Inter FC and AC Milan

One of the things the Italian outlets point out is that Pulisic is not a vocal leader but rather leads by example. This type of leadership is what new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for from his star player as the US heads toward the all-important 2026 World Cup, played mostly on home soil.

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s transfer value on the rise

As for Pulisic, according to Transfermarkt, he is valued at 40 million euros, an 8 million euro increase from where he finished last season with AC Milan.

