AC Milan

AC Milan and USMNT star Christian Pulisic’s transfer value on the rise

The American winger, without question the best player at both AC Milan and the USMNT, Christian Pulisic’s transfer value is climbing as he continues to make his case as the USMNT all-time GOAT.

By Kelvin Loyola

For a generation of fans spoiled by cheering for players from afar like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the United States finally has a player who, while perhaps not in that league, is slowly carving out his place in soccer history: Christian Pulisic.

The now 26-year-old has received rave reviews in the Bundesliga, Premier League, and now Serie A with AC Milan. Pulisic has been electric for the Rossoneri, tallying 19 goals and 13 assists in 56 matches. He has tied his total goal count from his time at Borussia Dortmund, his first club, and this season could surpass his 26 goals with Chelsea.

When Pulisic joined AC Milan last season, his transfer value was at a low. Purchased for just 20 million euros, Milan represented a “last-ditch” effort for Pulisic to prove his worth. His time at Chelsea was marked by great performances, but also by grueling injuries and constant managerial changes, as well as player acquisitions that made little sense. Today, Pulisic has doubled his transfer value.

Christian Pulisic’s Current Market Value

According to Transfermarkt, Christian Pulisic is valued at 40 million euros, an 8 million euro increase from where he finished last season with AC Milan. Pulisic is currently the 16th most valuable player in Serie A and the third most valuable player at AC Milan.

He is also the most valued American player on the open market and ranks 21st among all players born in 1998. Pulisic’s highest market value was 60 million euros, which he maintained for two years—one at Borussia Dortmund and another at Chelsea.

Christian Pulisic is American soccer’s first real deal, playing and dominating at the highest levels of club soccer. He has already won a Champions League title and scored double-digit goals across three of the top leagues in the world.

Video: Christian Pulisic scores great goal for Milan vs Inter in Serie A derby

Kelvin Loyola

