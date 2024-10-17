Christian Pulisic returns to AC Milan ready to continue his record-breaking stats

USMNT winger Christian Pulisic has been one of the best signings for AC Milan in a long time. Here are some records or stats that the American has earned in Italy.

Christian Pulisic will most likely start on the bench against Udinese on Saturday, but given the shaky ground head coach Paulo Fonseca finds himself on, it’s feasible to see the 26-year-old start. And why not? Pulisic is AC Milan’s best player, without question.

So far this season, he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 7 Serie A games. Sadly, his great stats out of the gate have not translated to a good season for Milan at the moment; the team is sixth with a 3-2-2 record. Ahead of them is Udinese with a 4-2-1 record, making Saturday’s game much more important.

Now in his second season, Pulisic has taken to Serie A like a fish to water. FTBL compiled some of the American’s stats so far in Italy, and they are quite impressive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christian Pulisic’s Italy Stats

According to FTBL, Christian Pulisic is the player who has scored the most goals for Milan since his arrival. Pulisic scored AC Milan’s 5,000th Serie A goal against Inter in the Milan Derby, which Milan won 2-1, marking their highlight of the young season.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan competes for the ball with Ylber Ramadani of US Lecce during the Serie A match between AC Milan and US Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 27, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Continuing with impressive stats, Christian Pulisic is the first Milan midfielder to score over 10 goals, excluding penalties, in a single season—doing it for the first time since Kaká did back in 2005/2006. Marketing-wise, the arrival of Christian Pulisic has been a home run; Milan’s kit sales rose by 400%, and Pulisic’s name is featured on 70% of all kits sold.

Advertisement

see also AC Milan: Alexandre Pato opened up about the infamous Zlatan Ibrahimović- Oguchi Onyewu fight

Milan’s fanbase in the United States has increased by 50% since Pulisic joined the team. As the subject of possible transfer talks to the Premier League once again, Pulisic finally seems to have landed at the “right” club, and it will take a lot for a Premiership side to sign him.