AC Milan: Alexandre Pato opened up about the infamous Zlatan Ibrahimović- Oguchi Onyewu fight

The year was 2010, and AC Milan had two tough guys playing on their team: Zlatan Ibrahimović, superstar striker, and USMNT defender Oguchi Onyewu. During one of the training sessions, things got heated between the two giants, and they came to blows. What happened to Ibrahimović in that fight has become infamous in the halls of Serie A.

American defender Oguchi Onyewu had faced challenges during his time at AC Milan, mostly from not playing and a major injury. So when Zlatan Ibrahimović went in hard on a challenge in training, it was clear that “Gooch” was frustrated with the striker, but it was Zlatan who got in the face of Onyewu and paid the price for it.

In an interview with the Fala, Brasólho podcast, former AC Milan striker Alexandre Pato gave major details on the fight that is now known as the day Zlatan Ibrahimović “got beat up.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zlatan Ibrahimović- Oguchi Onyewu as told by Alexandre Pato

Alexandre Pato stated, “Let me tell you in detail. So we went to play a little game, like five v five. Onyewu is a big defender. Ibra had the ball so he went to mark him, then Onyewu unintentionally hit him ‘bam’. The thing is Ibra’s foot is huge, so it was hard to tackle without hitting it.”

“We knew it had no malice. Onyewu was just coming from an injury and starting to train again. He controlled the ball with his back to Ibra, then Ibra went in with both feet on Onyewu, really trying to hurt him.”

Advertisement

Alexandre Pato of AC Milan celebrates scoring the first goal during the Serie A match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 2, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Advertisement

“They both fell to the ground. Onyewu got up calmly. He was really nice, with a heart of gold. Ibra is more repulsive, he got up immediately and started insulting him. Ibra was cursing in Swedish, we didn’t understand what he was saying. He tried to grab Onyewu like this (by the collar), and tried to throw him to the ground.”

Advertisement

“What did Onyewu do? He grabbed Ibra and ‘bam’. He threw him down instead. It was easy for Onyewu, like drinking a glass of water.Imagine Ibra, that guy is huge. But Onyewu grabbed him and threw him to the ground easily. He then jumped on top of him, pinned him down, and raised his arm.”

see also USMNT: Mauricio Pochettino’s key takeaways from up-and-down first camp

“When he did that, I said to him: ‘Stop, my God, stop. You’re going to kill him! If we didn’t break it up, I don’t know what would’ve happened to Ibra.”

Advertisement