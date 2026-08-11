Chucky Lozano praises Messi after 2026 World Cup, leaves door open for 2030: ‘I will never say no to Mexico’

During his introductory press conference with the LA Galaxy, Bolavip asked Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano about his future expectations with Mexico after watching Lionel Messi shine for Argentina as an MLS player at the 2026 World Cup.

A new era has started for Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, who’s hoping to revitalize his career with the storied Los Angeles Galaxy after a complicated tenure with San Diego FC. Perhaps staying in MLS, but with a different team, is all he needs to shine for Mexico again. After all, playing at a World Cup as an MLS player worked out quite well for Lionel Messi.

“Well, Lionel Messi is a great player. He was named the world’s best many times, so I think that with him it’s a whole different story. I admire and respect him a lot,” Lozano said in response to Bolavip, before making it clear that he’d love to represent Mexico again.

“And of course, as long as I continue playing, I will be available for Mexico,” Lozano added. “If they believe it’s the best for the national team for me to be there supporting and helping the team, of course I will be there. I will never say no [to Mexico]. But well, this is a process.“

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Lozano hopes to stay on Mexico’s radar with LA Galaxy move

Lozano, 31, joined the Galaxy on loan as a Designated Player through December 2026 with a permanent trade option. The winger hasn’t seen action since November 2025, as a fallout with the coaching staff ended his playing time in San Diego.

El primer día de Chucky Lozano 🇲🇽💫 pic.twitter.com/d4gxsRNP1x — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 7, 2026

“Now that I’ll have the opportunity to play, I believe that they’ll see what I can do, how I find myself, and that way they’ll decide if it’s good having me on the national team or not,” Lozano continued. “I will work a lot to be there, I love to be with the national team, I’m passionate about it, but only time will tell.“

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Lozano’s lack of minutes in 2026 cost him a spot on Mexico’s World Cup roster. Javier Aguirre decided not to call up the winger since he stayed with San Diego instead of leaving for a team where he could see the field.

Lozano’s last Mexico game: Will he make it to the 2030 World Cup?

Things may change now with Rafa Marquez replacing Aguirre and Lozano finally moving to a different club. The former PSV star’s last appearance for Mexico came in a November 2025 friendly against Uruguay (0-0), when he had to be subbed off right before halftime due to a muscle injury.

From then on, the team moved forward without him. Lozano will turn 35 in 2030, which suggests that it could be his final opportunity to play one last World Cup with Mexico before it’s too late.

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In the meantime, Chucky isn’t closing the door on his country. On the contrary, one of the reasons he’s joining the Galaxy is to impress Marquez and prove he can still contribute on the international stage. As Lozano said, only time will tell us how this plays out.