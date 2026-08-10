Neymar-Messi reunion at Inter Miami? Former Brazil international Felipe Melo fuels speculation

Former Brazil international Felipe Melo commented on a potential move by Neymar to Inter Miami for a reunion with Lionel Messi.

Neymar could have one last opportunity to team up with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez once again. The possibility surfaced after former Brazil international Felipe Melo revealed it, sparking speculation and excitement about whether a potential arrival at Inter Miami is realistic.

Melo revealed that Neymar expressed a desire to join Inter Miami. “I got in touch with a friend, and that friend told me that Neymar is going to leave Santos to play for Inter Miami starting in January,” Melo said on FMTV (Felipe Melo TV).

For now, there is no official announcement or publicly confirmed negotiation from Inter Miami, keeping the scenario as a potential market move looking ahead to 2027. Reports point to the American club as one of the most likely destinations for an eventual final chapter in the Brazilian’s career.

Advertisement

A reunion filled with magic

The scenario centers on the forward’s contractual situation. Neymar is under contract with Santos until December 31, 2026. If a renewal is not reached, he would become a free agent to decide the next step of his career. That status could facilitate an eventual arrival in MLS without Inter Miami needing to negotiate a transfer fee with the Brazilian club.

Neymar and Lionel Messi during a Barcelona match.

Messi, Suarez, and Neymar shared the attack for three seasons at Barcelona. Between 2014 and 2017, they generated 363 goals and 173 assists, figures that turned MSN into one of the most productive attacking trios in soccer history.

Advertisement

In the 2014-15 season, they scored 122 goals across all competitions. A year later, they elevated that number to a record 131, while in their final season together, they combined for another 110 goals.

Messi contributed 153 goals across those three seasons (58, 41, and 54). Suarez scored 120 (25, 59, and 36), while Neymar completed the output with 90 goals (39 in the first campaign, 31 in the second, and 20 in the last).

The Messi-Neymar connection

The connection between Messi and Neymar also produced extraordinary numbers. The two shared the pitch in 161 matches and combined directly for 56 goals, with Neymar assisting Messi 36 times and the Argentine returning the favor on 20 of the Brazilian’s goals.